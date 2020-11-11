E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2020 // Comments off

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.ON SE (EOAN.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.96 ($12.90).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) stock opened at €9.38 ($11.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.72. E.ON SE has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

About E.ON SE (EOAN.F)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Analyst Recommendations for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN)

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.