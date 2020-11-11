E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.ON SE (EOAN.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.96 ($12.90).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) stock opened at €9.38 ($11.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.72. E.ON SE has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

