Doug Bailey Sells 256 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 256 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $16,616.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,706,245.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

POWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,506,000 after buying an additional 4,656,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 99.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after buying an additional 1,042,650 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 80.9% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,192,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after buying an additional 533,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,721,000 after buying an additional 58,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 87.7% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 929,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,494,000 after buying an additional 434,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

