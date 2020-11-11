Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 2,900 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo plc (DGE.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,947.65 ($38.51).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 2,949 ($38.53) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,617.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,698.26. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,859 ($37.35) per share, with a total value of £8,262.51 ($10,795.02). Also, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.71), for a total transaction of £311,071.92 ($406,417.45). Insiders have bought 911 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,373 in the last three months.

About Diageo plc (DGE.L)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

