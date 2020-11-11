Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €12.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) (FRA:PBB) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 70.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.85 ($10.41).

FRA PBB opened at €7.06 ($8.30) on Wednesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG has a twelve month low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a twelve month high of €15.46 ($18.19). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.09.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

