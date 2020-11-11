Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Longbow Research

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of PLAY opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.74.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $68,932.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,464.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $664,511.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $445,009 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after buying an additional 1,817,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6,891.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,621,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,179 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 374.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 264,294 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

