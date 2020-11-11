DA Davidson Boosts Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $55.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.88% from the company’s previous close.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.