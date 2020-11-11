CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CONE has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.13.

CONE opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in CyrusOne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.8% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

