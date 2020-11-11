Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Shares of CW opened at $108.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $149.90. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

