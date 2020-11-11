CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $155.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $150.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.51% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of -228.70 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $153.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.22 and a 200 day moving average of $110.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $786,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $161,473.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 872,793 shares of company stock valued at $118,071,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.