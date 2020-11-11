Critical Survey: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) versus ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) and ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and ProPhase Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 0 0 11 0 3.00 ProPhase Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $35.30, indicating a potential upside of 55.78%. Given Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ProPhase Labs.

Volatility and Risk

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPhase Labs has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and ProPhase Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals -139.27% -79.65% -20.41% ProPhase Labs -14.31% -13.52% -12.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and ProPhase Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals $23.90 million 71.15 -$120.46 million ($1.76) -12.88 ProPhase Labs $9.88 million 9.76 -$3.15 million N/A N/A

ProPhase Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals beats ProPhase Labs on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its principal development programs include nedosiran for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; RG6346 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and a program for an undisclosed rare liver disease. The company's development programs also comprise DCR-A1AT programs; and a program for the treatment of neurodegeneration and pain. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Novo Nordisk A/S, Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services for OTC healthcare and dietary supplements products. It markets its products through national chain, regional, specialty, and local retail stores. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

