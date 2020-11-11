Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.36) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.36) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.32). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $416.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

