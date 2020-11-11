Cormark Weighs in on Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.70.

EQX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

