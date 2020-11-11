Cormark Weighs in on Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.68.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 68,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.