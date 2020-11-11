CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) PT Set at €35.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) received a €35.00 ($41.18) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 129.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CCAP. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €36.60 ($43.06).

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) stock opened at €15.25 ($17.94) on Wednesday. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. has a one year low of €11.70 ($13.76) and a one year high of €45.80 ($53.88). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.56 million and a P/E ratio of 4.53.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

