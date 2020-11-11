Contrasting Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) & Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO)

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) and Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Vicor has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonso Electronics International has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vicor and Bonso Electronics International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicor 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bonso Electronics International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vicor currently has a consensus target price of $83.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Vicor’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vicor is more favorable than Bonso Electronics International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Vicor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Bonso Electronics International shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Vicor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Bonso Electronics International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vicor and Bonso Electronics International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicor $262.98 million 12.63 $14.10 million $0.34 225.79 Bonso Electronics International $13.10 million 1.92 $400,000.00 N/A N/A

Vicor has higher revenue and earnings than Bonso Electronics International.

Profitability

This table compares Vicor and Bonso Electronics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicor 3.05% 3.47% 2.98% Bonso Electronics International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vicor beats Bonso Electronics International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories. It also provides custom power systems solutions. The company serves independent manufacturers of electronic devices, original equipment manufacturers, and their contract manufacturers in the aerospace and aviation, defense electronics, industrial automation and equipment, instrumentation, test equipment, solid state lighting, telecommunications and networking infrastructure, and vehicles and transportation markets. Vicor Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Bonso Electronics International

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The Pet Electronic Products segment develops and produces pet-related electronic products for use in consumer applications. The Rental and Management segment offers leasing of factories and machineries to third parties. The Others segment sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment, original brand, and original design manufacturers primarily in the United States, Germany, and the People's Republic of China. The Company also sells its pet electronic products through online platforms. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

