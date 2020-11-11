Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.91). Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Continental Resources stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 3.50. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

In other news, Chairman Harold Hamm bought 769,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $9,753,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 34.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 114,241 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 40,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 17,103 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,158,000 after acquiring an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,919 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 100,126 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

