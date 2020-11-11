comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.69 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Shares of comScore stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. comScore has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

Get comScore alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of comScore in a report on Tuesday.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.