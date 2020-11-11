Comparing Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) and Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) and Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

19.4% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.6% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Wynn Macau and Target Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Macau N/A N/A N/A Target Hospitality -0.27% 5.20% 1.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Wynn Macau and Target Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Macau 3 2 1 0 1.67 Target Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Wynn Macau has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Target Hospitality has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wynn Macau and Target Hospitality’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Macau $4.62 billion 1.95 $645.23 million $0.13 13.31 Target Hospitality $321.10 million 0.46 $6.24 million $0.48 2.98

Wynn Macau has higher revenue and earnings than Target Hospitality. Target Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wynn Macau, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wynn Macau beats Target Hospitality on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets. Its Wynn Palace resort also consists of approximately 106,000 square feet of retail shopping; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities consisting of a cable car ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public entertainment attractions, including a lake, animated floral art displays, and fine art displays. In addition, the company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 252,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; two hotel towers with 1,010 rooms and suites; 12 food and beverage outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as two health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool. Further, its Wynn Macau resort includes approximately 59,000 square feet of retail shopping and 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Macau. Wynn Macau, Limited is a subsidiary of Wynn Resorts, Limited.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites. The company owns and operates 26 communities in the Permian and Bakken Basins. It serves investment grade oil and gas companies, energy infrastructure companies, and U.S. government and government contractors. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.