Comparing Soligen Technologies (OTCMKTS:SGTN) & Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)

Soligen Technologies (OTCMKTS:SGTN) and Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Soligen Technologies and Matthews International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Matthews International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Matthews International has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.01%. Given Matthews International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Matthews International is more favorable than Soligen Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of Matthews International shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of Soligen Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Matthews International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soligen Technologies and Matthews International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligen Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Matthews International $1.54 billion 0.52 -$37.99 million $3.31 7.67

Soligen Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Matthews International.

Risk and Volatility

Soligen Technologies has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matthews International has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Soligen Technologies and Matthews International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligen Technologies N/A N/A N/A Matthews International -11.11% 13.81% 4.15%

Summary

Matthews International beats Soligen Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soligen Technologies Company Profile

Soligen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, manufactures cast metal parts for automotive companies in the United States. The company offers engine blocks, cylinder heads, manifolds, and other metal parts involved in building and testing prototype automotive and aerospace engines. The company manufactures ceramic casting molds including functional engine blocks and golf club heads. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Van Nuys, California.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency. This segment also produces digital packaging artwork files, and pre-media graphics services for print and digital channels, as well as image carriers comprising printing plates and gravure cylinders; and develops digital tools. Its Memorialization segment manufactures and markets a range of memorialization products for use in cemeteries, funeral homes, and crematories. This segment offers cast bronze memorials, flush bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features and statues, caskets, community and family mausoleums, bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights, and photo ceramics, as well as architectural products to identify or commemorate people, places, events, and accomplishments. The company's Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and distributes marking and coding equipment and consumables, industrial automation products, and order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking, and conveying consumer and industrial products. This segment serves manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of durable goods and building products; consumer goods manufacturers; and pharmaceutical producers. Matthews International Corporation was founded in 1850 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

