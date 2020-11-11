Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of NYSE STK opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97.
About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
