Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE STK opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

