Colliers Secur. Comments on Castlight Health, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) – Investment analysts at Colliers Secur. upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Castlight Health in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. Colliers Secur. analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Castlight Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSLT. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Castlight Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.19.

Shares of Castlight Health stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%.

In other Castlight Health news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 23,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $28,450.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 441,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,375.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 32,237 shares of company stock valued at $38,018 in the last three months. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Castlight Health by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 62,920 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 595,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 249,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

