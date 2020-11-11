Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
COHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research raised Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.
NASDAQ:COHR opened at $137.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.91. Coherent has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $178.08.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at $22,501,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the second quarter worth $19,500,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coherent by 7.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,418,000 after acquiring an additional 101,995 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coherent during the second quarter worth $7,136,000. Finally, Central Securities Corp raised its position in Coherent by 10.0% during the third quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 385,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
