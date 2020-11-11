CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNHI. ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Melius upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

Shares of CNHI opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.45. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 758.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,157 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 2,747,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,883 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,493,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,807 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 4,536.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 842,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 824,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,547,000. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

