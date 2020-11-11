CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $109,550,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 106.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,049,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,146 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 379.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,734,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,250 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 95.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,202,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,262,000 after acquiring an additional 586,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 59.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,168,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,256,000 after acquiring an additional 437,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.51.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $148,215.00. Insiders have sold 6,379 shares of company stock worth $390,343 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.