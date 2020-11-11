Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $232.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 395.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

