Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.
NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $232.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.86.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 395.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.
