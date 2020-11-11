CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $34.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. CIT Group has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CIT Group will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

