Cimarex Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,713 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,478% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

NYSE XEC opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

