CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 271,897 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 316,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 373,233 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 257.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

