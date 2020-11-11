CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 151,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,764,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,407,000 after purchasing an additional 87,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WST. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $279.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $305.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

