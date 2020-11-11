CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,917,680,000 after purchasing an additional 832,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,893,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,572,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,763,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,199,000 after acquiring an additional 379,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $237,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $11,173,939.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,581,917.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,320 shares of company stock worth $30,498,048. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

IQVIA stock opened at $166.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $180.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 182.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

