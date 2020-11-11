CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 144,515 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,423 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 144,515 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,017,256 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 920,086 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Exelon by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,479,135 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $271,418,000 after buying an additional 377,655 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Exelon by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,480,498 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $232,844,000 after buying an additional 3,014,390 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Exelon by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after buying an additional 405,552 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Exelon by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,032,394 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $182,626,000 after buying an additional 2,259,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.