CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 43,960 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sysco by 32.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,965,000 after acquiring an additional 589,456 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 16.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.22, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $57.82. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

