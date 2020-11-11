CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Align Technology by 5,286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Align Technology by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Align Technology by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.46.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $480,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,692 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,639 shares of company stock worth $76,822,811 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $464.32 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $507.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $376.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.29.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

