CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,423,000 after acquiring an additional 84,154 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,724,000 after acquiring an additional 71,715 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 86,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after acquiring an additional 66,933 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,933,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 730.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after buying an additional 43,810 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWW opened at $404.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.03. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $411.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.21.

In related news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $29,715,837. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

