Christopher J. Stephens Sells 600 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $24,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher J. Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of Barnes Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,414,080.00.

Shares of B opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stephens restated a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. Truist increased their target price on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $3,425,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

