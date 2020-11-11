Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

CHMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

NYSE CHMI opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 70.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 30.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

