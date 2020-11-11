ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) COO Elizabeth Segovia Sells 6,059 Shares

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $84,341.28.

Elizabeth Segovia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Elizabeth Segovia sold 10,541 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $158,115.00.

Shares of ECOM opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $403.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.43 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ECOM. B. Riley raised their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

