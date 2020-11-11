CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,017 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CenterPoint Energy worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 16.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,273,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 65,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of CNP opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

