Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 22.5% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 100.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Langenberg & Company lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.11.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $172.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $176.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

