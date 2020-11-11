Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Colliers Secur. Forecasts

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) – Colliers Secur. raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Castlight Health in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. Colliers Secur. analyst G. Mannheimer now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Castlight Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.19.

Shares of CSLT stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.63. Castlight Health has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.63.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 49.79%.

In related news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 23,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $28,450.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 441,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,375.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,237 shares of company stock worth $38,018. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 563,011 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the third quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 167,680 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 235.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 59,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the third quarter worth about $1,385,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.