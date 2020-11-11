Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $195.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

CASY opened at $193.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $196.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.75. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

