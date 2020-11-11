Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus raised their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

