Carol Elizabeth Ellis Sells 64,500 Shares of Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) (CVE:RRI) Stock

Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) (CVE:RRI) Director Carol Elizabeth Ellis sold 64,500 shares of Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$15,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at C$54,000.

Carol Elizabeth Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 27th, Carol Elizabeth Ellis sold 60,500 shares of Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$16,940.00.

CVE RRI opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 million and a PE ratio of -11.50. Riverside Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23.

Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) (CVE:RRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) Company Profile

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, Longrose, Pichette, and High Lake Greenstone Belt projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

