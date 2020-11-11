Carol Elizabeth Ellis Sells 60,500 Shares of Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) (CVE:RRI) Stock

Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) (CVE:RRI) Director Carol Elizabeth Ellis sold 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total value of C$16,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,060.

Carol Elizabeth Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Carol Elizabeth Ellis sold 64,500 shares of Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$15,480.00.

Shares of RRI opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. Riverside Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and a PE ratio of -11.50.

Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) (CVE:RRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) Company Profile

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, Longrose, Pichette, and High Lake Greenstone Belt projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

