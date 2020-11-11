CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTRE. Mizuho increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $23.64.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $612,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 208,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 26.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1,759.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 99,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.