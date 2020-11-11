CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTRE. Mizuho increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.
NASDAQ CTRE opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $23.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $612,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 208,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 26.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1,759.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 99,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
