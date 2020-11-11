Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.69.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of CGC opened at $23.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 8.18. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 439.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,965 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,671 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.