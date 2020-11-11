California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CWT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of California Water Service Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

NYSE:CWT opened at $53.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86 and a beta of -0.03. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.36.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 690.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 66,138 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 67.0% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 121.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

