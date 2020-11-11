CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.71% from the company’s current price.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CAE to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CAE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

NYSE:CAE opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $397.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,703,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in CAE by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,647,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,786 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in CAE by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,519,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,295 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CAE by 1,742.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,582,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,136,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

