Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BY. ValuEngine upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Byline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

BY opened at $15.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $506.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Owen Beacom sold 28,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $382,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,162.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindsay Y. Corby sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $29,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,060 shares of company stock worth $1,201,266. Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 340.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 268.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

