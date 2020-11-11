Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3325 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Brookfield Property Partners has increased its dividend payment by 17.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Property Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -39.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BPY. BidaskClub cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.