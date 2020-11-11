Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3325 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.
Brookfield Property Partners has increased its dividend payment by 17.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Property Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -39.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72.
About Brookfield Property Partners
Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.
